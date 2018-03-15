Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Vanessa Reportedly Files For Divorce After Split Rumors

It’s over! Donald Trump Jr.’s wife Vanessa has reportedly filed for divorce from the president’s son after 12 years of marriage. We’ve got the details.

There’s going to be one less Trump in Washington D.C.! Vanessa Trump, 40, has reportedly filed for divorce from President Donald Trump‘s namesake eldest son. Page Six reports that she filed papers in Manhattan Supreme Court late in the afternoon of March 15, just a day after the site claimed that the marriage was coming to an end. The couple wed in Nov. of 2005 and have five children together. The site previously claimed that their union had been on the rocks in part because of Donald Trump Jr..’s constant travels on behalf of his dad and his increasingly controversial tweets (like father, like son).

Page Six claims that in her paperwork Vanessa filed for an “uncontested proceeding,” which means that she’s not planning to go to war over the couple’s millions of dollars in assets or have a legal battle over child custody. That could also mean that they may have already hammered out an agreement. The site was first to break the news of an impending divorce between the couple, as multiple sources said that the pair had been living “separate lives.” Friends told Page Six that “The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but was getting harder to get past their issuues. “He’s never there,” one source said. Another claimed that “Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children.”

Another alleged problem according to the site has come from Donald Jr.’s escalating Twitter activities that has raised many eyebrows. He liked two tweets from conspiracy theorists who claimed that teen survivors of the Parkland school massacre were being over dramatic about their 17 murdered classmates and teachers. One tweet tore apart outspoke student David Hogg, 17, referring to him as “The kid who has been running his mouth about how Donald Trump and the GOP are teaming to help murder high school kids by upholding the Second Amendment.” Ugh! No wonder Vanessa reportedly had enough.

TMZ reports that the marriage had “bad for a while,” and backed up the claims that Vanessa was upset by Donald Jr.’s ongoing absences since his dad started his presidential run. She “hates politics and Don Jr. is gone all the time,” their source says. And get this, instead of being upset about the filing, the site says Don Jr. is “relieved.” Yikes!