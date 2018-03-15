Tomi Lahren: Controversial Fox News Host Admits She Kicked Her Dog 5 Times For ‘Chewing Loudly’

Tomi Lahren confessed that she repeatedly kicked her Chihuahua because she was ‘chewing loudly’ while the conservative Fox News host was on the air. Twitter is now coming for her in full force.

Another day, another heinous thing Tomi Lahren did that pissed off Twitter. The controversial Fox News host admitted to kicking her dog multiple times and people are NOT here for it. The backlash started when she posted a video to her Instagram story speaking to her dog, Kota. “Why don’t you tell the world what you were doing during my entire Fox & Friends hit,” she said in the clip. “Oh I know, chewing on her damn bone as loud as she possibly could. So I had to kick her about five times during the show.” Who does that?!

This confession came directly from her own mouth, (as every disgusting thing she thinks does) so it’s justified that people are slamming her for this cruel confession. “So just another reason for me to hate @TomiLahren she has boasted about kicking her dog… maybe a joke maybe not, either way not funny. Maybe someone should kick you for making too much noise also!” one person responded to the video. “Imagine being so desperate for any kind of attention that you tell the world that you kick your dog, just to get some social media response. How pathetic,” responded another. Some even called for her Chihuahua to be taken away from her.

In an Instagram story today, @TomiLahren admitted to kicking her dog during an appearance on Fox & Friends because she was chewing her bone too loudly "I had to kick her about five times during the show” https://t.co/hkXFISQPxZ pic.twitter.com/cRI7pFteHI — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 14, 2018

So just another reason for me to hate @TomiLahren she has boasted about kicking her dog… maybe a joke maybe not, either way not funny. Maybe someone should kick you for making too much noise also! — Taylor Moore (@taycmoore84) March 14, 2018

If Hillary Clinton kicked her dog 5 times, Tomi Lahren would be calling for her execution. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) March 15, 2018

Tomi Lahren posted a video admitting she just kicked her dog *5* times because it was chewing its bone “too loud.” Animal cruelty typically foreshadows other disturbing behavior. But in Tomi’s case, we already knew she’s evil. — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 15, 2018

Imagine being so desperate for any kind of attention that you tell the world that you kick your dog, just to get some social media response. How pathetic. — Susan McConnell (@yikessue) March 15, 2018

On her insta story, @TomiLahren said she kicked her dog 5x for chewing a bone loudly. THIS IS ANIMAL ABUSE. Authorities, save that poor dog! — Jennifer Levinson (@JenHearts247) March 15, 2018

Kick any small dogs this morning? @TomiLahren — Left Wing Queen of Battle (@CrappyMovies) March 15, 2018

tomi lahren said she kicked her dog like five times during an interview and i’ve never been less surprised about anything ever — fantah (@fantah_k) March 14, 2018

When TMZ caught up with her, she claimed people were overreacting to her literally saying out loud on film that she kicked her dog repeatedly. She also tried to claim that she’s a responsible, loving dog owner and said her words were meant to be taken as a joke. I don’t know any loving dog owners that joke about beating their pets, but ok.