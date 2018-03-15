TLC’s Hear Me, Love Me, See Me – The Dating Show We All Need!

Is love really blind? That question is answered with TLC’s new series, Hear Me, Love Me, See Me hosted by Christine Lakin. The show that asks if you can take physical attraction out of the equation and you are left with what really matters when it comes to achieving a lasting and healthy relationship! Find out more after the jump!

For those that have been watching, you have certainly seen the ups and downs people go through when it is about finding love. So for current fans and future fans, HollywoodLife.com has obtained an EXCLUSIVE clip for this weekends new episode! Plus we had the opportunity to talk to Christine Lakin about her thoughts on the show! Check it out below!

The show is best described from their official site as over the course of just one day, an eligible bachelorette will meet three single men, using only POV cameras and streaming technology. She’ll get to see everything they see, and talk directly to them – but neither will see what the other person looks like. The men will plan special “dates” that represent their individuality and what their daily life is like. At the end of the day, the woman must decide who has won her heart based solely on lifestyle, personality and emotional chemistry. After making her final decision, she will meet all three men face-to-face, and only then is it revealed to her which man she chose. The new couple will go on a date and determine if they truly do connect.

Sounds pretty awesome right? Make sure to tune in to Hear Me, Love Me, See Me which airs this Saturday at 10/9c on TLC.

Christine Lakin Talks About Her Role As Host & More For TLC’s Hear Me, Love Me, See Me!

What attracted you to do this project and show that viewers will really find unique and fun?

CL – Yeah, you know what I think is interesting about this show is that it has been done in other countries before and this is the American take on it… And what I had seen before coming onto the show was a little bit of how it worked already and I thought it was such a unique concept. We live in a world and a digital age where dating is very quick and it is pretty much a game to many people. With the swiping and people looking at a picture for maybe a second and deciding to see if that person is right for you or not. So this is a show that takes all of that and puts it in reverse. You are actually forced to connect with them with all of your other senses, so you can see where they live and you can go to a friends job and see what kind of car they drive and what kind of stuff they like to do and you are forced, the women are forced to ask the bigger question. Maybe as you would in the old fashioned days. When you happened to know somebody or were friends with them or you met them at a bar or a party. You connected with someone in a much more meaningful way rather than just looking at the fact you are attracted to them at the get go or not. So that is what I think is pretty cool, its a social experiment. It shows if love is blind and maybe it should be! I found that several of the women who before had a pre-conceived idea of a type they liked. They would go for a bad boy a certain type or maybe you don’t like facial hair etc. They would find themselves being more attracted to the personalities and deciding that a man would be for them and when it was revealed it was so against or what they thought their type really was which shows us something about our own pre-conceived ideas and what we really want can lead us off track. I think its very cool in this day and age to flip it up and reverse it. Something important to show people to get back to the basics of what dating should be!

You are the host but how much involvement do you have with the contestants? Are you involved in any way like how Chris Harrison does his thing on the Bachelor franchise?

CL – Oh I am having long discussions with these women. Before we even get into the date, we are talking about their past relationships and what happened or why it didn’t work out and what they are looking for and what is important to them. We had a women who desperately wanted a family and she was in relationships were she felt it was going the right way and was devastated when it didn’t work out. And that is what hooks you in and hooked me in. These women became real to me real fast and you know their story, you know a friend like them and it felt like girl talk and I think that hooks you in. I do keep in check with them and talk about everything that happens. I don’t push them but I am along for the ride and try my best to help them!

So what are you waiting for HollywoodLifers, catch past episodes and more info on TLC’s Hear Me, Love Me, See Me here! You won’t be disappointed!