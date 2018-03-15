Tamar Braxton’s Friends Fear She Shaved Her Head After More Drama With Her Ex Vince Herbert

Tamar Braxton shocked fans when she had her head shaved bald. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how her friends are concerned about the bold move and worry its a ‘cry for help.’

Fans of Tamar Braxton , 40, were absolutely floored when she posted an Instagram video on March 14 of a stylist taking a razor and shaving the singer’s head completely bald! At first people were freaking out about it until the reality star let them know everything was okay and it was just an empowering move. Still, her friends are concerned about such a bold beauty decision and worry that it could have come as the result of stress from her split with hubby Vincent Herbert, 45. “Tamar shocked everyone with this head shaving, it’s so out of character. Of course her friends are concerned, they can’t help but worry that this is a cry for help. Tamar can be very emotionally unstable at times and usually Vince is to blame,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Her friends are afraid that she shaved her head as a reaction to more drama with Vince. But Tamar insists it’s the opposite and this is her stepping into her full power as a woman. She says she’s cutting ties with all the drama and insecurity, she swears that this is a very good thing and no one needs to worry about her,” our insider adds. Tamar revealed in Feb. that she and Vince are in “extensive counseling” and working together to best co-parent their four-year-old son Logan.

Tamar in her initial video had fans freaking out as she captioned it “finally free” as what little tufts of hair on her head came falling onto her shoulders. It was set to Bobby Brown‘s powerful “My Prerogative,” so it was clearly something she wanted to do. An hour later she posted an all smiles IG pic with her face made up and her bald head on display, including an empowering message. “I’m over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY,” she wrote. She actually looks incredible with a shaved head because it shows off her beautiful face all the more.

Her comments section quickly filled up with tons of praise for Tamar’s bold hair move. “BEAUTIFUL!!!!!!!!!! Isn’t it SO LIBERATING!!!!!!” one fan wrote while another said “FREEDOM looks dope on you.” And hey, she used to wear wigs all the time so she can have hair back in the blink of an eye if she wants it.