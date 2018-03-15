T.I. Slams H&M In Angry Instagram Post Over Attempt To ‘Steal’ Art For Merch: See Epic Rant

T.I. just took aim at H&M for trying to use street artists’ work for free! Here’s what he wrote!

T.I., 37, is not happy! The rapper-turned-entrepreneur just took to Instagram to call out clothing line H&M for filing a suit allegedly asking that any and all street art is available for use by the clothing giant free of charge. “Today is the day u MUUUUFUKKKAz PAY!!!!” Tip wrote alongside an image of a tombstone inscribed with “R.I.P. H&M 1947-2018.” “FYI… aside from the ‘monkey business‘ that got them in da hot seat… H&M is also lobbying to get a bill passed through the US gov.that’ll allow them to use all street art as public domain… that means FOR FREE!!!! This is disrespectful to our artists & a violation of our culture. Our culture is our greatest commodity. What WE DO INFLUENCES THE WORLD!!!! To keep it that way We MUST protect our art from these culture vultures. Wouldn’t be surprised if boosters & shoplifters started targeting @hm for this… Oh Nahhhh baby…u gon have to make room in da budget for this Drip – Ray Charles voice. #BoycottHandM.”

Let's back up a second. Yes, there is a legal case in question. H&M used an image by the famed L.A. street artist Jason "Revok" Williams for a promotional image. He sent them a cease and desist order. Instead of removing the artwork, the clothing brand filed a lawsuit arguing that because the artwork was created illegally, it is not protected by copyright law. "Is H&M really asking the court to rule that 'any and all' unsanctioned or illegal artwork should be devoid of copyright protect and thereby, be free for anyone to use? No," fashion law expert Julie Zerbo tells Dazed & Confused. "Is what H&M is doing by using Revok's graffiti in the background of its commercially-motivated ad campaign ethically questionable (assuming it is not fair use, which it very well may be)? Yes, but that does not mean that we can skew the narrative to serve our own purpose."

However, T.I. is not alone in calling for a boycott of H&M. Throughout the art community, particularly in New York City, individuals are rallying their fans to not shop at the retailer. This new controversy follows yet another troubling moment for H&M. In early January, the brand came under fire for using a small African American boy as the model for a sweater shirt that said “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.” They have since apologized for the serious error in judgement. But can they weather yet another controversy? Time will tell.