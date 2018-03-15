Snooki Slams Mike Sorrentino In First ‘Jersey Shore’ Revival Trailer: He Won’t ‘Survive Prison’

They’re back! The first trailer for ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ just dropped and in it Snooki takes a shot at Mike Sorrentino! Watch!

OMG! MTV just posted the very first clip for the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and it promises some wild adventures with the gang! It also teases some shadiness. Yes, already! In it, Nicole “Snooki Polizzi, 30, makes a comment to the camera about Mike “The Situation” Sorretino, 35, pleading guilty to tax evasion in New Jersey’s federal court in January. “Dude. Prison’s no joke. It’s scary,” she reflects. “He’s literally not going to survive.” As fans know, he could face up to 5 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced on April 25.

Despite, this challenging future for Mike, the rest of the gang, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, Pauly D, 37, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, appear anxious to leave normal life (and their kids, in some cases) behind for a little while to enjoy some reckless fun among old friends. “We’re older,” Ronnie says. “But I don’t think many of us are wiser.” Of course, fans get a glimpse or two of some serious partying in Miami’s South Beach. Clearly there will be plenty of drinking (and fist pumping) on this show! Head here to take a look back at the Jersey Shore cast through the years.

What else can fans expect to see? Snooki chugs some pickle juice and JWoww admits she could use a break from parenthood. “I love my children but I never let loose,” she shares. Speaking of kids, Ronnie admits he’s got some jitters about becoming a dad. Overall, it’s pretty touching to see this group reunite (sadly without Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who’s sitting this one out for a relationship). Something tells us this show will please Jersey Shore‘s diehard fans, or just about anyone looking for some nostalgia. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on April 5, 2018 on MTV. Cannot. Wait.