Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Meeting In Secret: Why They’re Making Their Romance ‘Low-Key’

Jelena stans, you can stop panicking. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are still very much together — they’re just keeping their relationship more private! Here’s why.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Selena Gomez, 25, stepped back from her relationship with Justin Bieber, 23, just temporarily, so she can get some me-time. They’ve been going hot and heavy since getting back together in 2017, and she just needed a little break. And Justin was totally cool with spending a few days apart! But guess what? They’ve secretly reunited while everyone thought they were still on break! Meeting up in secret may actually be the reality of their relationship now, a source tells us.

“Justin and Selena have gone back to their low-key, secretive ways of meeting up like when they first got back together in 2017,” a source close to Selena told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “While they were very public for a short time, the attention became too straining on their relationship. As soon as Selena returned to LA from Texas this week, Justin made plans to meet up with her at the safest place for both of them — church.” How sweet! We’re so happy that they’re happy. Living such high-profile lives must be exhausting, so it’s nice that they can get away from the cameras.

It’s not just the paps that have them ducking and covering; it’s their loved ones. Selena reportedly cited wanting to mend her relationship with her mother, Mandy Teefey, as one of the reasons why she wanted to slow it down. Mandy and Selena have been feuding since she and Justin rekindled their relationship.

“Family and friends all have opinions about their relationship, so Justin and Selena have taken a step back as they figure things out,” the source told us. “They want to be together, the love is there, but things are complicated.” Here’s to it all working out!