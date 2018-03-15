Selena Gomez Went Into ‘Depression’ After Kidney Transplant, Francia Reveals: ‘It Was Very Hard’

Things were not easy physically OR emotionally for Selena Gomez after her kidney transplant. In fact, she even briefly went into a state of depression, according to her donor, Franica Raisa.

Francia Raisa recently revealed the scary medical complication Selena Gomez faced after her kidney transplant last summer, but it turns out, there was even more issues than just that. "It was very hard," Francia says in a new interview with Self. "Selena and I both went through a depression. She went through some complications with hers and has bigger scars than I do that weren't expected." In the video Q&A, Francia proudly shows off the scars she has from going through the major procedure for her best friend, and says she has no shame in the new marks to her body.

Fans were absolutely shocked when Selena revealed on Instagram in September that she had a kidney transplant to treat her Lupus months before. She has been open about what she went through, but it was Francia who detailed just how dire the situation really got. “A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from [Selena] that said, ‘I’m really scared. My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery,'” she told W magazine. “They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place [in her body]. She could have died.”

After that problem was fixed, though, Selena had an easier recovery than Francia did. However, the actress was warned about that from the start. “[My social worker told me] it’s going to be hard,” Francia explains. “The recipient is going to glow and she’s going to recover a lot faster than the donor because she’s receiving something she needs, [the donor] is losing something you don’t need to lose.”

Clearly, both women were incredibly brave to go through this and share their stories with the world to bring awareness to the situation. What an incredible story.