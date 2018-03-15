HollywoodLife is debuting the EXCLUSIVE first look at AwesomenessTV’s new series ‘My Dead Ex.’ You’re going to LOVE this show. Watch the trailer now!

My Dead Ex is putting a twist on the whole will-they-or-won’t-they love story. Charley’s secret admirer, Ben, comes back to life as a member of the undead. Thankfully, his adorable personality is still intact. Charley takes Ben under her wing for protection purposes and shenanigans ensue. Ben continues to fall for Charley, but he’s got some competition in Luke, Charley’s other love interest. Ben’s not giving up, though. “I was told if you love someone you have to fight for them,” Ben says. Charley’s friend tells Ben to “stop meddling” in Charley’s life and just “chill” out. But he just can’t! Will he end up winning Charley’s heart?! Human and undead romances can work, they’re just a little more complicated. But seriously, who’s already Team Ben? (*Everyone raises their hand*)

The show is definitely going to make you laugh, smile, and probably shed a few tears. The trailer ends with one hilarious exchange between Charley and Ben. “Do you crave the flesh of the living?” Charley cautiously asks. Ben replies, “That’s very offensive, Charley. I’m not a zombie. I’m a Pescatarian.” Well, excuse me!

My Dead Ex, a new series from AwesomenessTV, will premiere March 20 on Verizon properties go90 and tumblr. Be sure to watch and see if this turns into a happily ever after or a happily never after. Charley and Ben are played by Katherine Hughes and Ryan Lee. My Dead Ex also stars Medalion Rahimi as Wren, Ryan Malaty as Luke, and Alexa Losey as Bethany, Beth Littleford as Charley’s mom Laurel, and Audrey Wasilewski as Ben’s mom Mary. The pilot episode debuted this past weekend in the Independent Pilot Program at SXSW.