FIU Bridge Collapse: At Least 6 Killed After Miami Pedestrian Walkway Smashes Onto Freeway

So heartbreaking. At least 6 people have now been confirmed dead, due to the fatal injuries suffered as a result of a pedestrian bridge collapsing in Miami on March 15.

A pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami collapsed on March 15, leaving at least 6 people dead, according to Florida Senator Bill Nelson. He told local CBS News that 6-10 people were killed in the Miami bridge collapse. An initial report by The Miami Herald projected “multiple” people were killed, but now we know a more accurate number. And it makes this tragedy that much more heartbreaking. Six people were allegedly taken to the hospital as a result of the horrific collapse Thursday morning, Mayor Carlos Gimenez told CNN affiliate WFOR, following the incident. It’s not yet clear if any of those people were part of the casualties identified. “There are eight vehicles that are trapped underneath as far as we know and we are going to try and get to them as quickly as we can,” Carlos Gimenez said after the collapse.

Believe it or not, the bridge, which weighed 950-ton, was erected just five days ago — on Saturday, March 10 — and the purpose for it was to provide pedestrian access across Tamiami Trail, leading to off-campus housing and dorms for students, according to The Miami Herald. Construction had not yet been completed at the time of the fall, but it’s not clear if a faulty job putting it up is to blame. A woman, who was at home near the bridge when it fell, said the collapse sounded like an earthquake. “As soon as I looked outside, I saw dust flying everywhere, and I knew that the bridge had collapsed,” Tiona Page told ABC News.

After the fall, the university released a statement, saying they were “shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding on campus … At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information … We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene.”

BREAKING: Florida Senator Bill Nelson telling local CBS News 6-10 people were killed in Miami bridge collapse. — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) March 15, 2018