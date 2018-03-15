Melania Trump: Why She May Follow In Vanessa’s Footsteps & Divorce President Donald Trump  

Melania Trump has been supportive of Vanessa Trump’s decision to divorce Donald Trump Jr., and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she may do the same to POTUS!

Vanessa Trump, 40, shocked the world on March 15, when she reportedly filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr., 40. And while we’re sure the news has stirred the White House into a frenzy, it apparently has Melania Trump, 47, wanting to make decisions about her own marriage to President Donald Trump. “Melania is curious about what type of reaction the American people will have regarding Vanessa being brave enough to move away from the powerful family. Melania is strongly considering her own divorce, an unprecedented move with a sitting president. Like Vanessa, Melania has serious trust issues as well as major disagreements over policy. But it’s the President’s tweeting and online bullying Melania really can not stand,” a source close to Melania tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Being a first lady is far more challenging than Melania bargained for. She never thought she would be on the world stage like this, and if all goes smooth for Vanessa, Melania may follow her footsteps,” the source continued. This doesn’t look too good for POTUS! However, we have reason to believe it’s not just the online bullying that’s bothering Melania. If you recall, things got a little rocky between America’s first couple after reports surfaced alleging he had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, 38, in 2006. Pretty messy, right? Of course Trump has denied the affair, but that hasn’t stopped Melania from distancing herself.

“It’s been upsetting and humiliating; her relationship with President Trump has become strained,” a White House source explained to The Daily Mail. Melania even spent some nights in a D.C. hotel following the accusations. Nevertheless, we wish Vanessa Trump the best during this difficult time, and we hope Melania finds clarity on her situation.