Matthew Schultz Drops Epic ‘Promise for Keeps’ Remix Featuring Gyptian

Matthew Schultz has teamed up with Jamaican reggae singer Gyptian for an awesome new remix of his hit ‘Promise For Keeps,’ and we’ve got your exclusive first listen!

“I wanted to come up with a highly romantic​,​ feel​-​good song,” Matthew Schultz tells us of why he chose to recruit Gyptian for this “Promise for Keeps” remix. “I wanted the song to reflect happiness and the emotions that I felt when I was initially creating it. EDM and Caribbean vibes really helped capture that​ for me and to create that true Caribbean feel, I thought Gyptian was the perfect choice.” Listen to the new track above, and check our the rest of our Q&A with Matthew!

How did this remix come together?

I reached out to Gyptian on Instagram and asked if he wanted to do a feature on the remix. He loved the track and within a few days, it was recorded and ready for release!

Is “Promise For Keeps” inspired by anyone in particular? What’s the meaning behind it?

The song is based on my real​-​life relationship with my girlfriend and soulmate. The song reflects the idea of my long-term commitment to the love of my life. I am in a very happy state of my life right now, so the song definitely reflects and captures my emotional state.

Any other new tracks coming soon?

I have three more Remixes of “Promise For Keeps” coming out later this month by Young Wolf Hatchlings, DJ Surinder Rattan, and Electric Bodega. I will also be releasing another single in early May called “No Reason,​” which I am super excited about!

Who do you want to collaborate with?

Tory Lanez, Calvin Harris, Major Lazer, Diplo or DJ Khaled. I also think a collaboration with Chris Daughtry would make for a great story since we were in our first band together in high school.

Who do you want to tour with?

I think touring with any major artist/DJ would be amazing. A high energy tour with The Chainsmokers or Diplo would be pretty fun!

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

“Promise For Keeps​,​” the original version, or “Crazy Heart.”

What’s something you’ve been passionate about lately outside of music?

My ​b​anking career –​ I oversee billions of dollars of mortgage production. I also love art and have been learning more about it. Recently, I started a collection, and some of my favorite artists are Flore, The Producer BDB, Selwyn Senatori, Kaws and Hebru Brantley. I really want to find a way to combine music and art; that’s why I am working with my favorite artist to create my cover art and animation videos. I think adding animation and artwork from talented artist brings a fresh vibe to my music.

Anything else in the pipeline, or that you want us to know?

This year, I’m working on releasing a few more singles and completing my album. Thank you to all my fans who support, share and listen to my music. I love you all​ — it means the world to me!