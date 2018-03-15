Kim Kardashian Will Consider Having A Fourth Baby With Kanye Under One Condition

We’re hearing that Kim Kardashian is open to having a 4th child but one thing is definitely a deal-breaker!

Chicago West is officially 2 months old today and already speculation is swirling that Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, might be planning to have a 4th child! Well, thanks to our sources, we’re learning that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is indeed open to it, especially if it’s through a surrogate. However, she has one big condition! “Kim would consider having another baby via surrogate on one condition and that is as long as it isn’t anytime soon,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The insider went to add that although Kimmie wouldn’t mind making the Kardashian/Jenner clan just a little bit bigger, she wants to enjoy her time with Baby Chi before considering going through the process all over again. “It would actually be a few years from now when she is in her early forties because she wants Kanye to make his comeback and the kids to get a little older,” the source added. “She loves the baby years so much that she knows she will miss it once Chicago gets a little older.” Head here to see photos of Kim and her beautiful family!

During an interview for Elle‘s April issue, Kim was asked point-blank if she and and Kanye want another child. She offered this cagey response: “I dunno… My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way.” But then she added this: “I don’t think I could handle more than [four]. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom give the husband as much attention as the kids.” Awww! Clearly she’s open to it but it looks like we’re going to have to wait a while!