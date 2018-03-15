Jimmy Kimmel Spoofs Melania Trump With Hilarious Anti-Cyberbullying PSA: ‘It’s #Sad’

Jimmy Kimmel premiered a new PSA ‘from’ Melania Trump about the dangers of cyberbullying, and it’s truly inspiring. Watch the hilarious fake ad here.

Jimmy Kimmel still can’t believe that Melania Trump made stopping cyberbullying her cause as first lady, considering who she married (Donald Trump, duh). “All she has to do to fight cyberbullying is take a hammer to her husband’s thumbs and phone,” he deadpanned during his monologue on the March 14 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Melania Trump holding a summit to stop cyberbullying is like Camille Cosby calling a meeting with Benadryl.” He then introduced a special PSA “from” the first lady herself, explaining her initiative in detail. Prepare to be inspired!

“The president and I have witnessed first hand the compassion and commitment of Americans,” says “Melania” over actually footage of the first lady speaking. “As first lady I have faced many important issues. But none have touched my heart more than the issue of cyberbullying and kindness online. It is important to set example for all children, whether they be Little Marcos, Lyin’ Teds, Sleepy-Eyed Chucks, Low-IQ Crazy Mikas, or Overrated Meryls.”

As she said all of this, her husband’s real tweets containing those insults flashed on the screen. They’re referring to Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Chuck Todd, Mika Brzezinski, and Meryl Streep, respectively. “If we don’t treat each other well online, we are no better than fat little Rocket Mans,” she ended, using Trump’s pet name for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “And may God bless you — even the haters and the losers. #SAD.”

Jimmy’s mock PSA comes in the wake of the first lady announcing she plans to meet with social media/tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google. She’s described her anti-cyberbullying campaign as a push toward “positive habits with social media and technology. “It’s important that, as adults, we take the lead and the responsibility in helping our children manage the many issues they are facing today,” she said at a meeting last month.