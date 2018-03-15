Jennifer Lopez Shares ‘Terrifying’ Sexual Harassment Story: ‘I Was Told To Show My Boobs’

Jennifer Lopez is speaking out about the mistreatment she endured during her early days in Hollywood and how he she handled it.

Jennifer Lopez will not put with being disrespected! The absolutely gorgeous 48-year-old is opening up about her own experience with sexual harassment in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar and how she reacted. She claims that not long after arriving in Hollywood, a director asked her to expose herself in the middle of an audition. “I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have,” she stated. “But did I do it? No, I did not.”

J.Lo went on to add that refusing this powerful man’s request was an excruciating experience. Naturally, she feared that upsetting him could hurt her career. “When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’ It was one of my first movies,” she told the mag. “But in my mind, I knew the behavior wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’” Good for her! See more photos of Jennifer right here!

The stunning actress’s admission is just the latest in what has become a disturbing trend in Hollywood. Since fall of 2017, women from all over the entertainment industry have come forward to call out acts of sexual assault and mistreatment in the work place. Kate Upton, 25, accused Guess’s co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual mistreatment on a number of occasions in early February. “As soon as I walked in with photographer Yu Tsai, Paul came straight up to me, forcibly grabbed my breasts and started feeling them — playing with them actually,” she told Time Magazine when recalling a photo shoot. “After I pushed him away, he said, ‘I’m making sure they’re real.’” Since, Guess has announced that they plan to investigate Kate’s claims.