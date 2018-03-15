Jay Z Planning Surprise Performance With Beyonce At Coachella To Warm-Up For OTR ll

Beyonce is going to have the most epic comeback ever when she performs at Coachella in April. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how hubby JAY-Z wants to join her onstage.

After bowing out of the 2017 Coachella Music Festival because she was pregnant with twins, Beyonce, 36, is going to absolutely slay her big comeback performance at the fest in April. It will be the first time she’s been onstage since the Feb. 2017 Grammys and it will also be a warm up for her newly announced On The Run Tour II with hubby JAY-Z, 48. The rapper would love to give fans a taste of what’s to come by joining her onstage in Indio, CA. “Jay would like to warm-up for their next tour with a secret, surprise performance with Beyonce at Coachella,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Jay wants to be at the music festival to support Beyonce and thinks it would be a great way to help hype and promote their upcoming tour. Jay loves Coachella and he and Beyonce are super excited about doing the show in the desert,” our insider continues. Beyonce is headlining the big Saturday night main stage slot and has already started rehearsals for the show, even going vegan to get her tight body performance ready. No doubt she’s the star of the festival, but adding Jay onstage with her would be epic on a level that Coachella has never seen.

The Carters definitely knows how work publicity and even just once quick number together would generate such buzz about OTR II. “They are also both really excited about the upcoming world tour. It brought them closer together as a couple last time they toured together and Beyonce loves having the whole family with her on the road. They are looking forward to all the fun and the hard work involved too,” our source adds. And dollars! The last OTR tour raked in over $1o0 million. The presale seats for this summer’s shows sold out in seconds and even though some ticket prices are running upwards of $400, the way these two put on a show it is worth every penny. The general sale tickets hit the market on March 19 and will likely be scooped up just fast.

Think about what has gone down since the last OTR tour. Bey dropped her tea-spilling album Lemonade in 2016 and Jay responded with his confessional 4:44 in 2017 where he responded to infidelity rumors. Watching these two work through those songs onstage is going to be absolute fire!

You can check out the dates and tour stops for On The Run II by clicking here.