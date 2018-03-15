Is Matt Damon Really Moving To Australia To Get Away From Donald Trump? The Truth

Is Matt Damon seriously considering uprooting his family to Australia because of Donald Trump? A new report claims so, but it may not be entirely accurate. Here’s what’s going on.

Does Matt Damon hate Donald Trump so much that he’d move down under to get away from his politics? “Matt’s telling friends and colleagues in Hollywood that the he’s moving the family to Australia,” because the 47-year-old disagrees with the President’s policies, sources told Page Six. “Matt’s saying the move will not impact his work — as he will travel to wherever his projects are shooting. He’s also telling friends he wants to have a safe place to raise his kids.”

But the move isn’t happening. The actor’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, told The Boston Globe that there aren’t any plans for the Good Will Hunting star to uproot his wife Luciana Barroso and their four kids to another continent. “Matt has visited Australia several times recently, but he has not bought a house there nor is he moving there,” she told the newspaper in an e-mail. There you have it!

While the current administration isn’t enough to get the Ocean’s 8 star to emigrate to another country, he is critical of Trump. When the former Celebrity Apprentice host was running his presidential campaign, Matt said he was “nervous” about the possibility of him being elected. “There’s no way we can let this guy be the [president],” he said. “To let that dude have the nuclear football, are you kidding me? He’s impulsive and rash, and doesn’t seem to think deeply about too many things.” Now that we’re more than a year into Trump’s presidency, I think it’s safe to say that the Academy Award winner was right. Matt also condemned Trump blaming “both sides” for the violence involving white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia as “absolutely abhorrent.” Again, accurate.