Emily Ratajkowski Strips Naked For Sexy Bathtub Selfie On Instagram: See Hot Pic

Emily Ratajkowski posed nude in her bathtub AGAIN on Instagram, and the results are just as sexy as the first time. See her sizzling new photo here.

Another day, another naked selfie from Emily Ratajkowski! The model slash actress, 26, has basically dedicated her Instagram feed to stripped down photos at this point, but we’re not complaining. Emily’s latest, posted on her Instagram story, is a sultry selfie showing her relaxing bath time routine. It includes lots of bubbles and some bubbly. She’s barely covered up in the pic.

Well, of course she’s naked — she’s in the bath! — but she’s pushing it by only covering up with the bubbles. One strategic pop, and her breasts are totally exposed! We’re marveling at how much more luxurious and different her bath time is from our own routines. We don’t usually hop in wearing gold jewelry and if there’s no champagne. Maybe that wine with a twist top they sell at Rite Aid if we’re feeling fancy? See Emily’s outrageously sexy bathtub pic below:

This is actually the second bathtub snap Emily’s shared this week. Just a few days ago, she let her fans in on an intimate morning moment. The pic from her Instagram story shows her perched in the bathtub, knees pulled to her chest — because she’s utterly nude. There aren’t any bubbles in this bath, so that’s all that’s keeping her covered. Interestingly, this is apparently how she eats breakfast. There’s a cup of coffee and an empty bowl on the ledge of the tub! Celebrities: they’re (sort of) like us.

This might just be a honeymoon-only breakfast ritual. Emily just eloped with new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and they’ve been all over each other during their luxe vacation to TKTKTK. You can see the gorgeous desert sand and sky behind her out the window. We can’t wait to see what she posts next!