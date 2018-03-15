Drake Played Fortnite With Travis Scott & Pro-Gamer Ninja & Fans Literally Could Not Stop Watching

When fans heard Drake was joining pro-gamer, Ninja, in a game of Fortnite, they flocked to Ninja’s stream to watch it all go down — and thousands were mesmerized. Watch footage of the game here!

Drake enjoys playing video games in his downtime, and he joined the ultimate competition by playing with an actual pro-gamer, Tyler “Ninja” Belvins, in a game of Fortnite on March 14. Drizzy took to Twitter to let fans know he would be hitting the controllers with Ninja, and quickly, the number skyrocketed on Ninja’s stream of the game. Eventually, Travis Scott and JuJu joined in, too. Fortnite has quickly become the most-watched on Twitch.tv, and clearly, Drake has caught the fever! Hundreds of thousands of people tuned in to watch the stream, setting a non-tournament viewing record on the gaming site.

The rapper played with Ninja like any regular guy, and they had casual conversations over their headsets throughout the battle. While most of the talk involved the game at-hand, Drake also gushed over his love for pineapple pizza and revealed that he’s not eating meat at the moment. Fans who were watching this all go down were absolutely mesmerized by the fact that one of the world’s most popular rappers was indulging in such a normal activity, and Twitter blew up with people talking about what was happening. Several of the top trends on the social media site were about the topic for hours.

While some viewers were simply live-tweeting the event, others were praising Drizzy for his gameplay, and the whole thing became much more of a spectacle than any of the guys involved probably intended! Watch here:

Fortnite, which was released in 2017, requires players (up to four at a time) to help save survivors of a world where 98% of the population was wiped out by a storm and taken over by zombie-like creatures. These guys clearly make a good team!