Trump Slammed For Admitting He Lied To Justin Trudeau About Trade Deficit & There’s Audio To Prove It

Trump admitted he lied to Canada PM Justin Trudeau about the trade deficit, and it was all captured on audio. See the livid responses to the revelation!

Well, at least he’s finally admitting he lied about something? President Donald Trump revealed in a March 14 fundraising speech in St. Louis that he fudged the facts about Canada’s supposed trade deficit while speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump, according to audio from the fundraising event obtained by The Washington Post, insisted that there was deficit between Canada and the United States. Trudeau called him on his bluff and told him there was no deficit.

Funny thing…Trump admitted he was winging it during the meeting and actually had no idea whether or not there’s deficit between the two countries. “[Trudeau] said, ‘No, no, we have no trade deficit with you, we have none. Donald, please,’” Trump said, mimicking Trudeau, according to The Washington Post‘s audio. “Nice guy, good-looking guy, comes in — ‘Donald, we have no trade deficit.’ He’s very proud because everybody else, you know, we’re getting killed.

“ … So, he’s proud. I said, ‘Wrong, Justin, you do.’ I didn’t even know. … I had no idea. I just said, ‘You’re wrong.’ You know why? Because we’re so stupid. … And I thought they were smart. I said, ‘You’re wrong, Justin.’ He said, ‘Nope, we have no trade deficit.’ I said, ‘Well, in that case, I feel differently,’ I said, ‘but I don’t believe it.’

I sent one of our guys out, his guy, my guy, they went out, I said, ‘Check, because I can’t believe it,'” and the “guys” said, “Well, sir, you’re actually right. We have no deficit, but that doesn’t include energy and timber. … And when you do, we lose $17 billion a year.’ It’s incredible.”

There is a trade surplus with Canada, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative. Voters are steaming about the president’s admission that he blatantly lied to one of our closest allies about something so significant, and doesn’t seem to think it’s a big deal. They took to Twitter to slam him — see the best tweets about it below:

Trump's admission that he made things up while talking to Trudeau is inexcusable. How do we justify letting that go? Congress? Anyone? — 🇺🇸🇵🇷 Phil Riggan (@RigganRVA) March 15, 2018

He lies to our #1 ally in the world, Justin Trudeau and Canada about trade, then brags about lying. He refuses to even criticize a Chemical attack on our #2 ally in the world, the U.K. MAGA!! — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) March 15, 2018

The story about Trump and Justin Trudeau proves that Trump thinks he’s always right, like a god, just because the people who work for him are afraid to tell him he’s wrong about anything. — The Gardener (@hmcadena) March 15, 2018

Trump says the one economic statistic he uses to justify pulling out of NAFTA is something he didn’t bother to check, and he was just bullshitting the Prime Minister of Canada when he cited it. Trump doesn’t seem embarrassed that Trudeau called him on his B.S. https://t.co/Mwaj5fpJHF — Nick Timiraos (@NickTimiraos) March 15, 2018

In the last two days Trump has fired his Secretary of State for supporting America's nuclear deal with Iran which he wants to renege on. He's also admitted he makes shit up even when dealing with our closest ally, Justin Trudeau. But he expects North Korea to trust him? — Richard Hine (@richardhine) March 15, 2018

What Trump didn’t talk about: firing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson just the day prior to the fundraiser. Surely, Tillerson would have had a major problem hearing that the president lied to an ally.