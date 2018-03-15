Just two days after Taylor Swift dropped the music video for ‘Delicate,’ Diplo has released an epic parody of it. Watch it here!

With Diplo, there’s never a dull moment. The DJ/music producer recently made headlines for poking fun at Kanye West’s Yeezy 6 campaign, and now he’s trolling another celebrity. This time, it’s Taylor Swift, 28, and her “Delicate” music video, and of course fans are living for it. Diplo, who disguised himself in a blonde wig, hilariously mimicked Taylor’s unique dance moves from the clip. And just when you thought the parody couldn’t get any better, it was filmed on top of a car, under the rain, just like Taylor! So funny, right?

“Haha oh my god. I love this!!” one fan commented under the Instagram post, which Diplo captioned, “I’m delicate.” Although we’re sure the video was meant to be a joke, a few Swifties might not be amused. If you recall, Diplo took a major jab at Taylor’s music in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017. “Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again. They want to listen to ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They don’t want to listen to, like, ‘Look What You Made Me Do.'” He also went on to say, “I’m impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift.” So, his “Delicate” video might reignite their ongoing feud.

Unfortunately, Diplo and Tay aren’t the best of friends. Their “Bad Blood” dates all the way back to 2014. For those of you who need a refresher, Diplo dissed Tay’s body. “Someone should make a kickstarter to get Taylor Swift a booty,” he tweeted. Not nice! Nevertheless, we hope Taylor doesn’t take offense to his latest video. After all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.