Danry Vasquez: Ex-Baseball Player Engaged To GF He Was Seen Attacking On Video

Danry Vasquez, a former Astros prospect, is engaged his girlfriend after attacking her in 2016. A graphic video is now circulating of the former baseball player attacking his now fiancee.

Danry Vasquez, a 24-year-old outfielder from Venezuela is now engaged to his girlfriend — The same woman who he was seen attacking on video [GRAPHIC VIDEO: above] in 2016, according to TMZ. The two reportedly became engaged in November 2017. The incident was captured by a security camera in August 2016, in a stairwell at the Hooks’ home stadium. Vasquez was allegedly arrested in August 2016 on domestic violence charges and released by minor league baseball team, Double A Corpus Christi Hooks [the minor league affiliate of the Houston Astros] at the time. However, charges against Vasquez were later dismissed after he completed the terms of a plea deal, which included taking classes and paying a fine, Nueces Couty district attorney Mark Gonzalez told Corpus Christi NBC affiliate, KRIS.

Gonzalez said that the victim [Vasquez’s girlfriend, as seen in the video] did not want to cooperate with prosecutors and wanted the case dropped, as reported by TMZ. However, prosecutors allegedly wanted to pursue the case, but felt as though it would’ve been difficult with the victim not willing to corporate. Gonzalez told the the site that Vasquez has now completed the terms of his probation and that that the case was formally dismissed on March 6, 2018.

Vasquez went on to sign with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball [not affiliated with the MLB]. However, after the video was published, the Lancaster Barnstormers announced they had released Vasquez. “Upon being made aware of the nature of the incident, the Barnstormers made a prompt decision to cut ties with the 24-year old outfielder,” the team said in a statement.

“There is no choice but to sever the relationship,” team manager Ross Peeples said. “Neither I, nor the Barnstormers’ organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior.”

Vasquez’s attorney released the following statement: “I recall conversations about the extreme stress he was under and the pressures to perform that he was young,” he told TMZ. “Came to USA at a young age with no parents (accommodating him) and no guidance … just his dreams. She never excused his behavior just loved him enough to believe they could move forward.”

Vasquez was a Houston Astros prospect, who Newsweek claims was part of the organization between 2013 and 2016. Vasquez played two seasons in the Venezuelan winter league after his release by the Astros, batting .241 with four homers and 31 RBIs in 100 games, according to Sports Illustrated.