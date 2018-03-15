11 Pics Of Chrissy Teigen’s Pregnancy Cravings: Everything From McDonalds To Eating Salads Naked

Chrissy Teigen loves food. And now that she’s pregnant again, she’s feeling freer than ever to indulge in whatever her heart desires! See all that she’s been devouring.

Chrissy Teigen, 32, is never shy about getting her chow on, which is just one of the MANY reasons we love following her on social media. The model is constantly sharing photos of her food, what she’s cooking in the kitchen, and even her late-night takeout rituals. Since becoming pregnant with her and John Legend‘s, 39, second child, Chrissy’s food posts have only gotten more frequent and even more hilarious. Turns out, her cravings do not discriminate, and she’s been gobbling up everything from fast food to leafy greens to delectable desserts. Click here to see pics of Chrissy’s gorgeous maternity style.

It’s no secret that Chrissy is a foodie, I mean she’s already published one successful cookbook, and her second is on its way. So naturally the model knows her way around the kitchen. But despite her extensive cooking knowledge, Chrissy is just like us, and can’t resist the urge to indulge in McDonalds every now and then — especially when she has a bun of her own in the oven! “Now I’m entering that phase with crazy acid reflux,” Chrissy told Food & Wine magazine last month of her pregnancy cravings. “It’s not a bad thing because I can only eat pasta and potatoes. I can do hamburgers.”

And boy does she DO hamburgers, as evident in her Snapchats. In fact, the expectant mom revealed that when it came to delicious beef paddies, “nothing reheats better than a McDonald’s cheeseburger.” And she’s got a system down pat. “I put it in for 35 seconds, still in the paper, and it comes out like a soft, delicious, warm pillow. It’s perfect,” she explained. “I swear, anytime I order them, I get four at a time and keep them in the fridge and then just heat them up, and it is truly the perfect snack. I get it with hot mustard because hot mustard is my favorite McDonald’s dipping sauce.”

But don’t get it twisted, Chrissy also enjoys a good salad — when the time is right. Last month, on Feb. 11, the timing was apparently right when the star just happened to be in her kitchen…in the nude. Posting a hilarious Instagram photo of herself making a salad topless, she wrote, “plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life.” You do you, Chrissy!

Click through the above gallery to see more of Chrissy’s delicious-looking pregnancy cravings. You’ve been warned though — you may just start salivating!