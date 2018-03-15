Cardi B Reportedly 6 Months Pregnant: Will She Still Perform At Coachella Next Month?

Is there a baby Cardi B on the way? A new report claims that the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper is allegedly 6 months pregnant with her first child. Will Cardi pull a Beyonce regarding Coachella?

Cardi B, 25, is reportedly expecting her first child with fiance Offset, 26, and she’s due the first week of July 2018, according to TMZ. Cardi has yet to confirm the latest pregnancy report. If she is indeed pregnant, that means she’ll be close to 7 months pregnant when she is set to perform at Coachella in April 2018. Even though she’ll reportedly be in her third trimester, Cardi B has no plans of bowing out of the music festival like Beyonce, 36, did last year when she was pregnant with twins. Cardi B is going to go to Coachella no matter what. HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.

Cardi is reportedly determined to work until she gives birth. She’s been in the studio lately working hard to finish her debut album. The rapper is also still set to go on tour with Bruno Mars, 32, in Sept. 2018, which would be only two months after she’s reportedly supposed to give birth. TMZ initially broke the story regarding Cardi B’s alleged pregnancy in Feb. 2018. At the time, Cardi and Offset denied the pregnancy. She even posted a video of her flat stomach on Feb. 16!

Cardi performed a medley of her greatest hits at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11. She did NOT walk the red carpet before the show. She later accepted the award for Best New Artist in a gorgeous burgundy tulle dress by Christian Siriano that featured a very full skirt. Well, if the pregnancy report is true, then Cardi will probably not be able to hide her bump when she takes the stage at Coachella! Cardi will perform at the celeb-filled music festival on April 15 and April 22.