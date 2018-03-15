HollywoodLife has a new EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the March 15 episode of ‘Beyond.’ Edgar searches for the key that will take Holden back to the Realm. Will Edgar’s way pan out? Watch now!

Edgar is frantically looking for the key that will open up the freezer that he claims will take Holden back to the Realm. “This would all be going much faster if I had some help,” Edgar yells at Holden, Charlie, and Jeff, who are just sitting by the freezer. Holden and Charlie both look at Jeff, who is not about to stick his hand in some random tree. Charlie notes that Jeff served in Afghanistan, but Jeff says none of the enemies he fought there had eight legs. Very true, Jeff!

Edgar manages to find the key to open the lock to get inside the freezer. He opens up the freezer in the middle of the woods and looks absolutely thrilled about what he sees inside. Holden, Charlie, and Jeff? Not so much. What is inside the freezer?! Will the freezer really take Holden to the Realm? You’ll just have to tune in to the March 15 episode to find out.

The synopsis for the March 15 episode reads: “Faced with a frightening threat from the Realm, Holden attempts to fix what is broken – getting assistance from an unexpected source. Luke and Willa make a horrifying discovery that has further ramifications than even they understand. Tom and Diane are stunned to realize the depth of what is going on with Holden. And Willa and Luke come face to face with Yellow Jacket.” Basically, you don’t want to miss this episode. It’s the final episode before the finale, and it’s going to be a big one!

Beyond season 2 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.