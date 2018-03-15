‘The Bachelorette’: Becca Kufrin Reveals The Type Of Guy She’s Looking For — & She’s Not Picky

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is ready to find love again, and she tells Ellen DeGeneres what her dream guy needs to have to win her heart! Watch now!

Becca Kufrin, 27, is gearing up to film her highly-anticipated season of The Bachelorette after getting her heart ripped apart by 36-year-old Arie Luyendyk Jr. She’s getting ready to meet all the men who want to sweep her off her feet, and she reveals to Ellen DeGeneres what she’s looking for this time around. “Physical traits, I don’t really have a type,” Becca tells Ellen on the March 15 edition of Ellen’s show. I’m all over the board. But personality wise I want somebody that’s honest and loyal…obviously. [Sarcastically] SO DEMANDING.”

Becca did meet five of her contestants during the After the Final Rose special on March 6. One stud named Darius sang to Becca, while another, Blake, walked out with a horse! Ellen also brings up Becca’s other ex, Ross Jirgl, who showed up on an episode of The Bachelor to try and reunite with her. Don’t expect a reunion of any sorts between them on The Bachelorette. When Ellen brings up the idea of Ross showing up on Becca’s season, the 27-year-old says, “Please get back in the limo. Get out!” Sorry, Team Ross fans.

Becca does have one major celebrity crush: Michael Strahan. “I just love the gap tooth,” Becca says. If he showed up on The Bachelorette, Becca notes “it would be a really short season.”

Becca reveals she still hasn’t talked to Arie since coming face-to-face on After the Final Rose. “I think just out of respect for Lauren [Burnham] and that relationship, I don’t think he will [call me again].” Well, after the airing of their breakup on live television, Arie should steer clear. Becca’s season of The Bachelorette will premiere May 28 on ABC.