Ashley Graham Looks Ready For Summer in Plunging One-Piece Bathing Suit For Sexy Photo Shoot 

Work it! Ashley Graham showed off her bodacious figure in a black one-piece for a photo shoot on March 15. Wait until you see this pic!

It’s getting hot in here! If anyone knows how to pull off a one-piece, it’s Ashley Graham, 30. The Sports Illustrated model looked flawless in a daring black swimsuit paired with strappy sandals at a photo shoot in Miami. And just when you thought the look couldn’t get any hotter, Ashley stepped it up by styling her hair in retro curls. Can we say goals?! If you’re dying to get your hands on her suit, it will be available this May as a part of her new Swimsuits For All collection. So exciting, right? Take a look at the smoking pic below.

Nevertheless, this isn’t the first time Ashley has shown off her incredible figure. In fact, the supermodel often posts sexy bikini pics as a way to push body positivity. “Show me somethin’ natural like a** with some stretchmarks…OR cellulite,” Ashley captioned an Instagram of herself in a striped thong swimsuit. She’s so relatable, and this is why we love her! Plus, we love her even more for adding her own twist to Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” lyrics. In addition to her collaboration with Swimsuits For All, which was designed to make all women feel beautiful, Ashley has made it her mission to end body shaming. Back in 2017, she explained why she’s so open about cellulite. “It’s there. I’m not afraid to talk about it. I’m not afraid to show it. And I don’t think that other women should be ashamed of theirs as well,” Ashley said during an interview with InStyle.

Ashley is certainly paving the way for plus-sized models. She’s not only been on the cover of Sports Illustrated, but she’s walked in both Michael Kors’ and Christian Siriano’s 2018 New York Fashion Week shows. We can’t wait to see her career reach new heights this year!