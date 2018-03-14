Ross Lynch: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Stud Cast As Harvey In ‘Sabrina’ Reboot

Ross Lynch is your new Harvey Kinkle! The R5 singer and ‘Austin & Ally’ alum has been cast in Netflix’s ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ reboot. Here’s what you need to know to about Ross and the role!

1. Ross Lynch will be Sabrina Spellman’s love interest in the Netflix reboot. According to our sister site TVLine, Netflix describes Harvey as “the prince charming of this dark fairy tale, Harvey is the son of a coal miner, a dreamboat and a dreamer, completely unaware of the dark forces conspiring to keep him and Sabrina apart.” The Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot is also a Riverdale companion series and is based on the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comics. Before the news was released, Ross changed his Twitter and Instagram profile pics to the animated version of Harvey, which had fans speculating that he had been cast as the beloved character.

2. Ross most recently starred as the young version of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The film, My Friend Dahmer, focused on the murderer’s life when he was in high school. The movie premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2017. My Friend Dahmer, which also co-starred Alex Wolff, Vincent Kartheiser, and Anne Heche, was released in theaters in Nov. 2017. Ross told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his “whole world was consumed by Dahmer” while filming the drama.

3. You probably remember him from Austin & Ally and DCOMs. Ross rose to fame playing Austin Moon on the hit Disney Channel series Austin & Ally. He went on to star as Brady in the Teen Beach Movie series.

4. He’s one of the founding members of R5. The band is made up of Ross and his brothers Riker Lynch, Rocky Lynch, and their sister Rydel Lynch, as well as their family friend Ellington Ratliff. R5 recently finished their New Addictions tour, which took them all over the world.

5. He joins an incredible group of actors already cast in the Sabrina reboot. Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka will play Sabrina Spellman in the Netflix series. Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis will play Sabrina’s aunts Zelda and Hilda Spellman. The show does not have a release date yet.