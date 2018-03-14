Are Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Getting Engaged? — She Reveals He Knows What Ring She Wants

Could Wells Adams be the next ‘Bachelor’ franchise member to put a ring on it?! His girlfriend, Sarah Hyland, admitted in a new interview that they’ve already talked about getting engaged!

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have only been together for about six months, but it looks like they’re already looking forward to the future. The Modern Family star attended a jewelry event for Lorraine Schwartz on March 13, dished about her engagement ring hopes. “I’m a 27-year-old woman, of course I have [thought about what I want],” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m a 27-year-old woman at a jeweler’s event, of course I have!” She also added that Wells “knows what it is” that she has on her mind. Hmmm — clearly, it’s something that the two have talked about!

Fans were pretty shocked when Wells and Sarah went public with their romance on social media in October, and they’ve been going strong ever since. Wells first appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2017, then went on to participate on Bachelor in Paradise that summer. Although he had a connection with Ashley Iaconetti on the show, they ended things before the finale. He served as the bartender for last summer’s BIP, and after the show, fans were majorly shipping his relationship with his fellow cast member and longtime friend, Danielle Maltby. However, the pair stayed platonic, and Wells moved onto Bachelor fan, Sarah, instead!

“We had tweeted each other [over the summer] because I thought he was funny,” Sarah explained in January. “I saw him as the bartender and I thought, ‘That’s really cute.'” Then, Wells slid into her DMs, and the rest is history! It’s all happening very fast, but that’s how the world works in Bachelor nation, so maybe it’s translated into this pair’s real lives, as well!