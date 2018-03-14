United Accidentally Sends Dog To Japan Instead Of Kansas After Viral Death Of Another Pup

Say what?! United Airlines mistakenly sent a German Shepherd to Japan on March 13. Here’s everything we know!

It’s been a rough week for United Airlines. Just one day after a woman’s dog unexpectedly died on a flight from Houston to New York, the airline is facing another pet scandal. This time, they accidentally sent a family’s German Shepherd to Japan instead of Kansas, according to KCTV-5. Yes, you read that correctly. On Tuesday, Kara Swindle and her two children were in for a shocking surprise when they learned their dog Irgo was flown to the wrong destination due to an itinerary switch up. Because of Irgo’s size, he had to be transported by kennel in the cargo hold of the plane. But, when Kara went to pick up her dog she was greeted by a Great Dane. So crazy, right? “I just want to know where my dog is. They have our paperwork here saying that this is the correct dog, but we know it’s not. It’s just horrible,” Kara explained.

Turns out, the Great Dane was actually supposed to go to Japan. United Airlines quickly confirmed the mix-up in a statement that read, “An error occurred during connections in Denver for two pets sent to the wrong destinations. We have notified our costumers that their pets have arrived safely and will arrange to return the pets to them as soon as possible. We apologize for this mistake, and we are following up with the vendor kennel where they were kept overnight to understand what happened.” However, Kara was reportedly told that since Irgo was on an international flight, he might have to be quarantined for up to two weeks before he can come home.

Luckily, Kara was able to get this process expedited. “He’s been checked by a vet, and he will be back on a flight tonight back to us!” Kara wrote on her Facebook. Phew! Now, we can all take a sigh of relief.