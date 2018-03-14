Tiny & Xscap3 Strike Seductive Poses In Wild Bondage-Looking Face Masks — See Pic

Tiny and the rest of Xscap3 are looking fierce in a new artsy still! Take a peek!

With a new album out, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and her fellow Xscap3 members, LaTocha Scott, 44, and Tamika Scott, 42, are in full promotion mode and we’re totally loving it! However, the trio just released a new photo that is as hot as it is mystifying. The image contains all 3 ladies sporting some super-edgy face masks. Tiny’s is fairly limited featuring a black fishnet veil coming from a pair of black sunglasses. However the other 2 ladies took this look to another level! Tamika is sporting what definitely looks like some type of bondage-inspired mask (not to mention flaunting tons of cleavage), while LaTocha’s look is a total head-scratcher!

Her mask appears to be a row of shiny tassels coming from another too-bizarre-for-words pair of shades. Super wild! You’ve definitely gotten our attention, ladies! There’s a reason Xscap3 is roaring back to life and it isn’t (entirely) because we can’t enough of Tiny and her hubby T.I.‘s, 37, fiery romance. It’s because these women are taking chances at this point in their career and we’re loving the results! Head here for more photos of Xscap3!

However, speaking of T.I. and Tiny’s love life, we can’t help but wonder if their renewed passion has played a part in Xscap3’s no-holds-barred imagery. The pint-sized songstress is all about sharing insanely sexy selfies and we’re hearing that she takes it to the next level when she wants his attention! “Tip was at the Atlanta United game (soccer) yesterday, he went with some friends, and he took their son King with him too,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Then, he went out afterwards to socialize. Tiny wasn’t there with him, and she got super jealous. She started sending him sexy pictures trying to lure him home. More explicit than what she put up on Instagram, but along the same lines.”

“She wanted to get his attention back on her, that’s why she put up that sexy video of her super hot body,” the insider added. “That was a direct message for Tip, she was letting him know what was waiting for him at home. She wanted to remind him to hurry back. And, it worked. He knows when she’s posting stuff like that on-line that she’s hot and ready, and he can’t resist. He raced home.” We don’t blame him!