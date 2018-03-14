Tweets
Stephen Hawking Dies: Eddie Redmayne, ‘Big Bang Theory’ Cast & More Mourn The Late Scientist

Esteemed scientist Stephen Hawking has sadly died at the age of 76. Eddie Redmayne, the actor who won an Oscar for playing him, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ cast, and more are paying tribute.

“We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet,” Eddie Redmayne, 36, said in a moving statement to our sister site Deadline. “My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family.” Eddie played the renowned physicist, who died on March 14, in the Oscar-winning 2014 film, The Theory of Everything. Eddie won an Oscar for portrayal of Stephen. March 14 is also Albert Einstein’s birthday.

Eddie wasn’t the only celebrity to pay tribute to the late Stephen Hawking. The Big Bang Theory also posted lovely tributes. Stephen is Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Rajesh (Kunal Nayyar), and Howard’s (Simon Helberg) hero. Stephen guest-starred in several episodes of the hit CBS show. “In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory,” the official account tweeted. “Thank you for inspiring us and the world.”

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco also penned her own tribute on Instagram. “It was truly such an honor getting to work with the incredible Stephen Hawking,” she wrote. “He made us laugh and we made him laugh. His life and career workings have been many a subject matter on @thebigbangtheory__ and we are all better for it. You will be missed but the world is grateful for the knowledge and courage you leave in your path. Thank you for being an inspiration to everyone.” Check out more tributes below.

Stephen is best known for his book, A Brief History of Time, which was first published in 1988. Stephen was diagnosed with ALS in 1963 at the young age of 21. Doctors said he would only live a few years, but Stephen lived on for more than 50. He may be gone, but he’ll never be forgotten.