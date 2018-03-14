Stephen Hawking Dead At 76: Science Lovers Mourn The ‘Big Loss For Humans’

The world of science has lost one of its greatest minds with the passing of Stephen Hawking. We’ve got more on his death at the age of 76.

So devastating! One of the brightest stars in the world of modern science has left us, as Stephen Hawking passed away at his Cambridge, England home in the early morning hours of March 14. The brilliant British astrophysicist was 76-years-old. His children, Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him for ever.”

Hawking was a trailblazer in the world of astrophysics and served as Director of Research at the Center for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge. His work in the field of relativity and black holes was ahead of its time. He authored the best selling science book A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes which was published in 1988 and remains a staple in the library of any science lover to this day. Hawking was diagnosed in his early 20’s with a rare form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that left his body paralyzed but his mind remained sharper than nearly everyone else on the planet. He communicated via a single cheek muscle attached to a device that would read out his brilliant thoughts.

His early years and love story with former wife Jane was turned into a movie in 2014’s The Theory of Everything .Eddie Redmayne went on to win a Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Hawking. He had a wicked sense of humor, voicing himself on The Simpsons and wishing he could appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In 2o16 interview with ABC News’ David Muir he joked, “I won’t feel like a true pop culture icon until I’ve been on the Kardashians.” Sadly he didn’t get that wish, but he will ALWAYS be an icon.

Fellow scientists. science lovers and fans around the world are mourning the loss of his great man. Many are remembering him with inspiring quotes from the scientific legend.

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 14, 2018

"Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet" – RIP Stephen Hawking you fucking legend. — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 14, 2018

“However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.” RIP Stephen Hawking ❤️ #stephenhawking — Olivia Jade (@oliviajadee) March 14, 2018

Stephen Hawking was an exceptional scientist who delighted in wonder & transformed our view of this universe we call home “We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the Universe. That makes us something very special” pic.twitter.com/OWSIj4BYeC — Paul Tonko (@RepPaulTonko) March 14, 2018

Great loss 😔 We miss you RIP #StephenHawking The physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76. "He roamed the cosmos from a wheelchair, making discoveries that changed how we see the universe." pic.twitter.com/BYoeQi2zWy — Infinity Cosmos™ (@astrography__) March 14, 2018

Wow…I don't really know what to say anymore, but this man was an extraordinary genius, and his fight against ALS was just remarkable on top of that. But alas, we have lost a brilliant star, yet his theories and everything else will forever be cherished. RIP #stephenhawking 😭 pic.twitter.com/jDeVZgKTPD — Nαnοrα!♡ (@DokiDokiNanora) March 14, 2018

Thank you Stephen Hawking

For showing us your mind

For showing us the universe

We'll never forget you. pic.twitter.com/hMWdCKL9Dt — AsapSCIENCE (@AsapSCIENCE) March 14, 2018

RIP Stephen Hawking, thank you for inspiring so many to be passionate and curious about our universe and for showing what can be achieved with determination :( — OMGitsfirefoxx probably (@OMGitsfirefoxx) March 14, 2018

Our condolences go out to Stephen Hawking’s family.