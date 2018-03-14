Spring Makeup: Over 60 New Hair & Skincare Products You Need Now, Starting at $2.49

Self-tanners, sheet masks, mascaras, oh my! It’s a new season and there are so many amazing spring beauty launches you need now. See our favorites right here.

I love when the seasons change, because it means there is an influx of new and different skincare and makeup, ready to be tested and loved! From masks to palettes to fragrances to the perfect red lipstick, click through the gallery to see our new faves for spring!

MAKEUP: Cult-favorite NARS has my favorite blush of all time, and now they have six new shades of NARS Highlighting Powders, that will give you a perfect glow all year round. Perfect for getting out of that pale winter funk. My spring break travel must-have is the new Urban Decay Backtalk Palette, which has eight shimmering shadows and four blush/highlighters. It’s so pretty! An amazing, budget-friendly option is the Catrice Professional Makeup Techniques Face Palette, which contains both cream and powder formulas that allow you to highlight, contour and glow on-the-go.

PERFUME: The new D&G Dolce Garden in stunning in every sense of the world. The bottle is a work of art and the fragrance is magnificent. With notes of juicy mandarin, bright neroli, magnolia, coconut essence, vanilla absolute and sandalwood, it is truly special. Another high-fashion fragrance we are loving is Christian Siriano’s Silhouette in Bloom — the bottle looks like a beautiful ball gown straight off the runway. It has notes of pear leaves, pink pepper, Italian mandarin and jasmine.

HAIRCARE: Pantene has some amazing new innovations this year — we love their new foam conditioners, which are super light weight and perfect for flat, fine hair. There is also the brand new Pantene Pro-V Micellar Shampoo and Conditioner. The major micellar skincare trend is now in haircare, and this set is totally gentle — it’s silicone-free, paraben-free and dye-free. When you DON’T feel like shampooing, the new Psssst! Instant Dry Shampoo with Coconut Oil will clean hair, and provide moisture and shine.

SKINCARE: Drugstore brand Freeman has a mask for every skin concern, and they are only $2.49! See more of our favorites in the gallery attached above!