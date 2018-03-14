Safaree Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital After Naked Photo Leak — Is He Ok ?

Oh no! Safaree Samuels has reportedly been hospitalized due to dehydration. The news comes on the heels of a recent nude photo leak allegedly involving him. Here’s what we know so far.

It’s been an insane few weeks for Safaree Samuels! After nude images of the 36-year-old leaked online, he’s been making numerous appearances to answer questions about it, and that shift in his schedule may have landed him in the hospital. A photo recovered by The Shade Room seemingly shows the rapper in a hospital bed accompanied by a friend or relative. Sources told the site that he had been admitted due to dehydration following all of his recent appearances. We hope he feels better soon! HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Safaree’s reps for comment.

The recent spike in Safaree’s appearances has a crazy origin story. In late February, photos of his package appeared on the Internet, and Twitter actually reacted positively to the nudes. People have been so impressed that he’s been offered “marriage proposals, job offers and he even has a ton of new online haters and trolls trying to diss him since the pics leaked,” a source close to the rapper shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

But he clarified that he did NOT post the pics himself. While appearing on on Power 105.1’s morning show, The Breakfast Club, he addressed the rumor head-on. “It’s not something I want out there, you know what I’m saying? My nieces, they follow me, they watch everything I do, and my mom and my sisters….” He later added, “I would NEVER, ever [leak my own picture]. Why, randomly, now, would I say…I’m going to do that?”

It’s certainly been a hot topic of conversation for him though. In an interview with TMZ, the Love & Hip Hop: New York star was asked about how he thinks his ex Nicki Minaj feels about the photo leak. “The funny thing is, she used to always say to me that…if you didn’t have ‘that thing,’ I would be….” he admitted before trailing off. He then explained that the “Super Bass” singer would always break into laughter after she made the comment. OMG!