Prince George, 4, Already Has A Back-Up Job In Mind In Case Being King Doesn’t Work Out

Prince George will be a royal for life, but it can’t hurt to have a back-up plan! Prince William recently revealed what interests his 2 kids most, and it’s adorable!

While many toddlers dream of being a prince or princess one day, ACTUAL royalty, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, have different aspirations. In fact, although George is prepping to be the future king of England, he could have another occupation in mind for when he grows up! Speaking with winners of the Metropolitan Police Excellence Awards at a reception in Kensington Palace on March 13, Prince William, 35, revealed that his son has actually shown a strong interest in the police force. Meanwhile, little Charlotte, he said, “loves to dance.” Aw! Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

At the event, William and Prince Harry, 33, spoke to Police Constable Jayne Richardson, who lightheartedly told Wills that the Kensington and Chelsea district were looking for more volunteers. “We are recruiting actually so, if George and Charlotte are keen?” she joked. To which William reportedly “laughed” and shared that George would jump at the chance. “He is obsessed, actually, by the police….cars, toys, everything,” he said. And he’s not wrong! In fact, George’s love of all things police is well-documented. Don’t forget that during a trip to Denmark last year, William hand-delivered a letter to Santa on behalf of George, who had written that he wanted a police car for Christmas.

Just one day earlier, on March 12, the father-of-two was speaking to Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his family when he found out Joseph’s daughters attend stage school in Malta. “My daughter Charlotte loves dancing,” Prince William proudly told them, according to Hello Magazine. The tiny princess started nursery school in January, and, according to a People magazine source, she’s already becoming quite the little lady. At 2 1/2 years old, she reportedly has “beautiful table manners” and “is so polite, but also fun and energetic.” Her favorite color is apparently pink — the perfect color for a future ballerina, amirite?

We’re so excited to watch both George and Charlotte welcome a new sibling next month!