Pi Day Deals: $3.14 Pizza & More Epic Discounts To Celebrate On March 14

Happy Pi Day! To celebrate on March 14, several chain restaurants throughout the country are offering up epic discounts and deals. Here’s where!

Even if you’re not a fan of math, you can still celebrate Pi Day! Since 3.14 are the first three digits of π, the holiday is celebrated every year on March 14, and more restaurants than ever are joining in with sweet deals in 2018. At Cici’s pizza restaurant, you can get an adult buffet meal for just $3.14 if you purchase another at regular price ($6). Blaze Pizza is offering a $3.14 build your own pie deal, while restaurants like Urban Bricks, Your Pie and Flippers Pizzeria are offering $3.14 pizzas all day. Other locations, like Fired Pie, Firenza Pizza and Patxi’s Pizza, are also giving pizzas for $3.14 with the purchase of a drink. At Papa Murphy’s, diners can get $2 off any large pizza and $3 off any family size pizza if they order online.

It’s more than just pizza, though! At Whole Foods, you can get $3.14 off large bakery pies all day, and Bojangles is offering up three individually-sized sweet potato pies for just $3.14. Over at Boston Market, you can bring in a Pi Day coupon and get a free rotisserie chicken pot pie, so long as you also purchase another entree and drink. Those who dine at O’Charley’s will get a free slice of pie with any entree purchase on March 14, too.

Pi Day began being widely celebrated in 1988 and was officially designated as ‘Pi Day by the House of Representatives in 2009. There’s only a few hours left to celebrate so get out there and start hopping on these deals before it’s too late!