National School Walkout: Watch Parkland Students Protest Live In D.C. & At FL School

Schools all over the country are participating in the National School Walkout on March 14, but all eyes are on the students in Parkland, Florida. Watch a live stream of their 17 minute protest here.

The students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are leading a nationwide School Walkout on March 14 to remember the 17 students who were shot and killed at their school on Feb.14. Beginning at 10:00 a.m., the students will walk out of school and spend 17 minutes to honor each of the innocent victims of the horrific attack. Many of the MS Douglas High School trekked to Washington D.C. on this day, one month after the shooting, as well, to protest at the United States capital. They showed up with signs protesting gun violence, and made a point to turn their back on the White House during their 17 minutes of silence. Watch a live stream of the protestors at the high school below.

These students have inspired thousands throughout the country in the aftermath of the tragedy they faced last month, and have not slowed down in their efforts to regulate gun laws in the United States. Several students have spoken directly with Donald Trump and other lawmakers to beg for change after losing their classmates and friends. They’ve made it clear that “thoughts and prayers” are not enough anymore — action needs to be taken. This walkout is another way for these students to get their point across, and thousands of other students throughout the country are standing in solidarity by also participating in walkouts on March 14.

In addition to the walkout, there will also be an event called March For Our Lives in Washington D.C. on March 24. The purpose of this event will be for thousands to gather together on the streets of D.C. to demand an end to gun violence and mass shootings. Marches will also take place at several other major cities throughout the U.S. for those who cannot make it to the capital.