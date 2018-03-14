Maine GOP Candidate Calls Parkland’s Emma Gonzales A ‘Skinhead Lesbian’ In Horrible Tweets

Stay classy, Leslie E. Gibson. The Republican politician from Maine issued a major apology after he called a Parkland school shooting survivor a ‘frothing at the mouth moonbat.’

For one moment, Gov. Paul LePage, 69, wasn’t the most repulsive Republican in the state of Maine, as Leslie E. Gibson, a Republican who’s (current) running opposed for the Maine’s House of Representatives, decided to go after Emma Gonzalez, 18, one of the survivors of the massacre at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Leslie, a lifetime NRA member, hit up Twitter to complain about a The Hill story about Emma getting more followers than the NRA’s official account.

“There is nothing about this skinhead lesbian that impresses me and there is nothing that she has to say unless you’re a frothing at the mouth moonbat,” Leslie tweeted from the now-deleted @LeslieEGibson2 account. He also said she couldn’t claim to be a “survivor” because she was “in a completely different part of the school” during the shooting.

Oh, Leslie deleted his account? And he made his @Gibson_house account protected? Seems someone knew he was in trouble, so much that he issued an apology afterward, according to the Huffington Post. “I would like to extend to you my most sincere apology for how I addressed you. It was wrong and unacceptable,” Leslie said in a tweet. “You are doing work that is important to you. I would like to extend my hand in friendship and understanding to you.”

Leslie didn’t extend a similar apology to David Hogg, 17, who he called a “bald-faced liar” and a “moron” for saying NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch “owns” members of Congress. “Hogg doesn’t get a pass when he blatantly lies.” Leslie has a history of retweeting “incendiary comments” from anti-immigrant accounts. Leslie, who retired from the Navy, told the Sun-Journal that he took an oath “to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. Because of this, I am very passionate about protecting our constitutional rights from those who seek their elimination. It was not appropriate to single out the Parkland students, but I stand firm in my defense of our constitutional rights.”

You said it was @gibson_house that said that? Like, LESLIE GIBSON, the Tresurer of @AndroGOP? The guy running for District 57 State House seat? He called @Emma4Change what??? A "skin head lesbian"? #ParklandShooting#mepolitics pic.twitter.com/0q0YEZMCvL — Darth Mueller (@TrumanChapman27) March 12, 2018

GOP Candidate for Maine's 57th Congressional District, Leslie Gibson, tweeted this message in regards to Parkland's @Emma4Change "There is nothing about this skinhead lesbian that impresses me." Les Gibson, you’re a coward for deactivating your account.

Keep fighting Emma! pic.twitter.com/ZdPgMC23Ky — Martin Ladera (@MLaderaFranco) March 14, 2018

State Senator Amy Volk, a Republican, called on Leslie to withdraw from the race. The chairman of the Maine Democratic Party, Phil Barlett, called Leslie’s comments “disgusting and not representative of Maine’s values.” As mentioned, Leslie is running unopposed for the Main House 57th District. Democrats have until March 15 to come up with a candidate (while independents can file up until June 1.)