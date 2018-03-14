Kourtney Kardashian Convinced Sofia Richie Morphing Into Her On Purpose

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t like that Sofia Richie copies her style, but is she going to say anything to her baby daddy Scott Disick?

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. And if you’ve seen Sofia Richie, 19, lately, then you know exactly who she’s complimenting. If you guessed Kourtney Kardashian, 38, you’re correct. However, Kourt isn’t too pleased with her adoration, and Sofia’s new brown hair extensions seem to have been the last straw. “Kourtney thinks it’s beyond weird that Sofia is stealing her whole look. She’s clearly trying to morph into Kourtney, and it weirds her out. She makes comments about it to Scott [Disick], and he just laughs it off and tries to flip it on her. He calls her a narcissist and acts like she’s crazy for mentioning it, which is so frustrating for Kourtney. But, also so typical of Scott. As far as Kourtney is concerned, this whole bizarre situation is just more proof that Scott and his girlfriend are obsessed with her,” a source close to Kourtney tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Although we aren’t certain if Sofia is actually copying Kourt, the timing of it all is just too ironic. If you recall, Kourtney and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, which ultimately convinced fans they were heading for a breakup. Interestingly, Scott followed suit and unfollowed Sofia! So, we’re starting to think Sofia’s style change is just a way to protect their relationship and well… keep up with the Kardashians. After all, Scott will always have love for Kourt. They dated for almost a decade and have three children together– Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick.

Nevertheless, we do hope Scott, Sofia, and Kourt can all come to some sort of understanding. And maybe one day, become a blended family. Wouldn’t that be so cute?!