Kim Kardashian Returns To Black Hair & More Best Dressed At Lorraine Schwartz Party

Diamonds are forever! Kim Kardashian showed off her new hair makeover, alongside stunning stars like Blake Lively, Heidi Klum and more at a jewelry launch. See the best dressed celebs here!

Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood celebrated the launch of jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz’ The Eye Bangles, a new addition to her signature Against Evil Eye Collection. The massive party was held in Los Angeles on March 13, and it was star-studded. Blake Lively, 30, Kim Kardashian West, Sofia Vergara, Pharrell, Usher, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Halsey, Rita Ora, Kris Jenner, Julianne Hough, Sarah Hyland, Josephine Skriver, and many more celeb all celebrated the new bracelets, which Lorraine says, “protect against negative energy in the form of diamond and gold bangles.” We need one ASAP!

It looked like a FABULOUS party, and all the celebs in attendance were dressed to the nines. Kim was wearing a stunning white dress, that was fitted and showed off her curves. Her pink hair is gone, and she’s returned to her natural, dark roots. She looked effortlessly glam, with her makeup done by Rita also wore white — a lacy dress that was sexy and romantic. Heidi wore a blue jacket as a dress with a black belt at her waist. She capped off the look with black, thigh-high boots. Blake wore a sexy black dress with a sweetheart neckline, and her hair in wild curls. So pretty! Sarah wore an off-the-shoulder black dress that was fun and flirty. See all the best outfits from the awesome party in the gallery attached!