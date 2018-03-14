Kylie Jenner Fans Slam Kim Kardashian’s Concealer Kits & Accuse Her Of Copying Little Sis

Kim Kardashian was slammed by Kylie Jenner’s fans on Twitter after she announced the upcoming release of new concealer kits under her KKW Beauty label. See the tweets calling her a copycat here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, announced the exciting release of new concealer kits, featuring 16 liquid shades, under her beauty line, KKW Beauty on Mar. 23, but not everyone is complimenting her for it! Kim’s little sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, also recently released concealer kits under own line, Kylie Cosmetics, in Dec. and her fans took to Twitter to accuse Kim of copying the younger Keeping Up with the Kardashians star! Kim shared a teaser photo of herself posing and wearing the concealer with mom Kris Jenner, and grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell on her Instagram on Mar. 13. “MARCH 23 CONCEALER KITS launching on KKWBEAUTY.COM thanks to my mom & grandma for being the best models and going blonde for this shoot! I’m so proud that my concealers have anti aging properties and we used models ranging from their 20’s to 80’s! Go to @kkwbeauty to see all of our swatches and product shots!,” she captioned the photo.

Once the photo was up, it didn’t take long for the haters to call her out. “Why is Kim Kardashian bringing out concealer kits when Kylie’s already got concealers out, I don’t get it why copy your sister, surely there’s something different you can think to release??,” one Twitter user tweeted. “I feel like there’s a sister feud between kim and Kylie, now kim is about to sell concealer,” another user said. Some commented on how Kylie released more shades than Kim is releasing and she needs to catch up if she wants to compete. “Not only is Kim trynna steal Kylie’s hustle she only dropping 16 concealer shades when her sister dropped 30 she’s about to get dragged,” another user wrote.

Although fans are trying to dig up some dirt between Kim and Kylie by mentioning a possible feud, we can’t forget that when Kim first released her KKW Beauty line she did it in collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics so surely there’s support there, right?! Maybe Kylie encouraged Kim to take the same step she did? Or maybe Kim was simply inspired by her little sis? We don’t know for sure but regardless of the haters, we have a feeling Kim’s new beauty products will be a hit, like they always are!

Why is Kim Kardashian bringing out concealer kits when Kylie’s already got concealers out, I don’t get it why copy your sister, surely there’s something different you can think to release?? — Mica (@mica_sky) March 13, 2018

I feel like there’s a sister feud between kim and Kylie, now kim is about to sell concealer 🤔🤔 — verooo (@BrooklynPetite_) March 13, 2018

Not only is Kim trynna steal Kylie’s hustle she only dropping 16 concealer shades when her sister dropped 30 she’s about to get dragged. — Tiffany (@____TIFF_) March 13, 2018

Kim’s about to come for Kylie in the concealer game👀👀👀👀 — Mariah➰ (@__Hairam__) January 7, 2018

So KKW beauty is coming out with a line of concealers despite Kylie already having a line?

C’mon competition! I wonder if Kim’s will be better. I read some not-so-good reviews about Kylie’s. — Shar (@SharSaysSo) March 13, 2018

when Kylie already has her own line of concealers then Kim comes out with her own line too….. i’m just like pic.twitter.com/lYq8eg90vo — Graciella (@instagragram) March 14, 2018

Kim’s KKW Beauty concealer kits officially come out on Mar. 23. We can’t wait to see what they’re like!