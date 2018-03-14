Kendall Jenner Shares New ‘VOGUE’ Cover With A Parrot & It’s Interesting

Kendall skipped New York Fashion Week in February, but she isn’t giving up her major model status anytime soon. She’s on the cover of the April issue of ‘VOGUE’…with a bird — see it below.

Kendall Jenner, 22, is a peachy pink dream on the April cover of VOGUE magazine. She poses for the mag cheek to cheek with a white parrot. That’s definitely something we haven’t seen before! Her makeup is very feminine, with shades of pink and peach. She’s wearing Estee Lauder makeup. Her skin is porcelain and glowy. I’m getting Marie Antoinette vibes, to be honest! Her hair is in big, wild curls, away from her face. A white bird is perched on her shoulder, and she delicately shows off three diamond rings as she holds the animal in place. Reviews are mixed on the cover. Online, some fans reacted in horror: “it’s hideous,” one wrote. “Cheap and dated,” said another. But some raved about this different look for Kendall, saying, “I love it.”

She’s wearing a pink, tulle gown in the cover shot, by Chanel. Inside, she wears Dolce & Gabbana, Rodarte and more Chanel. The cover line reads Kendall quoted as saying, “I have literally nothing to hide.” Kendall says, “I made it a point at the beginning of 2017 to consciously slow down, take more time for myself, be more selective and not just do whatever my agents tell me to do.” She got into Transcendental Meditation. “I had a lot of people in the industry say to me, ‘I know you have a busy schedule — what do you do to stay calm, cool, and collected?’ I was like, ‘Um, nothing?’ And then one day, when I was having a freak-out — I was having multiple freak-outs — I was like, OK, I’m going to try this. So I found this lady, she’s awesome, she taught me TM, and I love it.” Kendall was also on the September 2016 cover of VOGUE.