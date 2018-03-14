Kendall Jenner Admits Kylie Having Stormi Has Made Them Closer, But Is She Ready For Kids Too?

Baby Stormi has strengthened Kendall & Kylie Jenner’s sister bond in a whole new way, and in a new interview, Kendall reveals if it makes her want a baby of her own!

Kendall Jenner, 22, is officially the only Kar-Jenner sibling without a child — or baby on the way in Khloe Kardashian‘s case — but she’s not stressing! While Kendall’s little sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, is her latest sib to welcome a baby, all Kendall is feeling is excitement for her “best friend.” In fact, the model revealed during her Vogue cover interview, which dropped on March 14, that Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster, has actually made them closer than ever. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” Kendall shared, when asked about what it was like to see Kylie become a mom. “We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloe; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I. So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.” How sweet is that? And while Kendall does want a child of her own, she’s not ready for that commitment quite yet. But surprisingly, she already has an age in mind for when she may be ready to start a family.

When asked point-blank if she sees babies in her future, Kendall replied, “I am ready to wait. I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.” Whenever she decides to have a kid though, we have a feeling she’d be a great mom. As it turns out, the reality star is viewed as quite maternal by those closest to her! “My friends make fun of me and call me Mama Ken because I literally take control of every situation. I guess I’m a control freak,” Kendall explained. “Do you know how many times I’ve taken care of my drunk friends?”

Kendall also revealed in her Vogue interview that she is in no way “gay,” which has been a topic of conversation amongst fans for years. “I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body,” she shared. “I’m not gay. I have literally nothing to hide… I would never hide something like that.”