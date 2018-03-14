Kelly Ripa Savagely Goes In On A Troll Who Says Her Head Is Too Big For Her Body

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram to cleverly call out a follower who negatively commented on one of her videos. See the epic message here!

Kelly Ripa, 47, totally called out a troll who took to Instagram to comment on her head size and it was pretty fantastic. After the Live With Kelly & Ryan Instagram account posted a video of Kelly promoting her husband, Mark Consuelos, 46, who took over the Instagram account for the CW show Riverdale, on her phone, the user left a comment that read, “Her head looks to big for her tiny body.” It didn’t take long for Kelly to use her own personal account to reply with, “to is spelled too FYI.” Can we say epic diss?! Kelly’s clever response definitely wasn’t what we expected!

The blonde beauty also ironically talked about trolling in the second half of the same video. “I love trolling a troll,” she amusingly said before reading a different comment aloud that talked about how she had too much makeup on and looked like a wax figure. “Oh no, I have on way more makeup than a wax figure,” she replied in the video. “I know because I have a wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s and she doesn’t wear this much makeup but she didn’t get to go to the Academy Awards did she? No she didn’t.”

Kelly definitely got to go to the Academy Awards and she looked absolutely amazing when she did! The talk show host made headlines while posing on the red carpet with Mark for wearing an eye-catching glamorous poofy black gown with a bright green and pink poofy bow in the back. Although some called the look outrageous, she owned it like a pro, proving she is completely comfortable in her own skin. You go, girl!

We love Kelly’s attitude about not caring what others say about her. It’s one of the many reasons she’s making a difference in everything she does!