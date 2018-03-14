Katy Perry Doing ‘Whatever It Takes’ To Make ‘Idol’ A Huge Hit: Is That Why She Flashed Everyone?

Katy Perry shocked fans when she flashed everyone on ‘American Idol’! But was it a stunt or a real slip-up?! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

Katy Perry‘s time on American Idol has been short but she’s already flashed audiences at home and causing an uproar by kissing a 19-year-old contestant, who said afterward that it was unwanted! But with 10.3 million viewers tuning in for the March 11 premiere it’s safe to say she’s made an impression! But one question still lingers: Was that fall a gag? Thanks to our insider, we’ve gotten some answers on Katy’s antics! “Katy is feeling a ton of pressure right now, she feels like she needs to save American Idol,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows everyone is watching her and watching the ratings and she wants to do whatever it takes to make the show a big hit again.”

The source added that for the most part Katy is just being her friendly, happy-go-lucky self. “She has a goofy sense of humor and she’s perfectly happy putting it out there and poking fun at herself. That’s who she genuinely is and she’s hoping that being her authentic self will bring great ratings. But that’s not why she fell down and flashed everyone, that wasn’t some goofball stunt. She didn’t have proper grip on her stilettos and she slipped.” See stills from this season of American Idol right here!

“It was a funny moment and it has already gotten the show lots of attention,” the insider added. “She definitely didn’t get in trouble for it, but she was made aware that there were some concerns about her taking things too far. Katy wasn’t offended, she knows she has a pretty wild sense of humor at times. And besides, she’s still very much in everyone’s good books.”

As for Benjamin Glaze, the teenage contestant who said he wasn’t happy that his first kiss was with Katy, well, he has released a statement walking back some of his comments. “I am not complaining about the kiss I am very honored and thankful to be apart of American Idol the main purpose for the show is to find stars and new music artist.” That is it. Well, Katy, you’ve got our attention!