‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Poses Nude On Her Birthday: See Sexy New Pic

‘Teen Mom’ star Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram to show off a sexy nude photo of herself to celebrate her 26th birthday on Mar. 14. See the bare-all pic here!

Kailyn Lowry, 26, celebrated her birthday on Mar. 14 by showing off her hot bod in a completely nude photo on Instagram. The Teen Mom 2 star posed sitting with one knee up and a big smile while looking down in the gorgeous black and white photo. “Birthday suit for the birthday girl,” she captioned the photo. The revealing pic definitely proves that Kailyn is embracing her body with confidence that just radiates when you look at her! SEE THE PIC OF KAILYN BELOW!

Her nude pic is a representation of her ability to brush off body shamers that recently slammed her on social media about needing a breast reduction. Kailyn slammed right back at the haters with the response, “I know I need one, but f*** anyway.” The blonde beauty told us she had planned to get a boob job and liposuction back in Jan. but she cancelled last minute after having second thoughts. She did admit to getting a Brazilian Butt Lift in 2016, though.

Kailyn’s known for being open about not only her appearance, but her personal life as well. The mother-of-two’s appearances on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2 have allowed fans to witness the struggles she’s been through in relationships and in motherhood. Whether she’s trying her best to raise her two sons, Isaac Rivera, 8, and Lincoln Marroquin, 4, or making the decision to break things off with men she feels are not right for her, she definitely seems to be doing her best and we totally commend her for it!

We’re happy that Kailyn has learned to love her body and we wish her all the best!