Johnny Manziel Marries Bre Tiesi In Secret Ceremony As He Preps To Return To The NFL

Making it official! Johnny Manziel just got hitched to GF Bre Tiesi in a super-secret ceremony! Here’s all the details!

Johnny Football is officially off the market! That’s right, Johnny Manziel, 25, just got married to girlfriend Bre Tiesi, 26, according to TMZ. The outlet is reporting that they plan to throw a reception soon but nothing is definite. This secret ceremony reportedly went down in a California courthouse. It’s unclear who among this couple’s circle of friends and family were on hand for the special occasion. However, we are learning that Bre intends to take Johnny’s last name! Head here for tons more images of the athlete through the years!

The pair got engaged in March of 2017 and earlier this month, Johnny was already sporting what appeared to be a wedding ring, so it’s possible the exchanging of vows went down a little while ago. Johnny has made it clear that Bre has been pivotal in helping him rid himself of his hard-partying habits. Fans know that during his short time playing for the Cleveland Browns (from 2014-2016) he garnered a reputation for wild antics and unsportsmanlike conduct. This included getting fined $12,000 for giving the Washington Redskins the finger during a preseason game in 2014. Then in 2015, videos surfaced of Johnny amid nights of heavy drinking. He was released by the Browns in 2016.

However, we do know that he is training hard with NFL pals, including the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Joe Haden, in hopes of qualifying to return to the NFL soon. Will the newlywed make the cut in the weeks ahead? We’ll just have to wait and see! But in the meantime — congrats!