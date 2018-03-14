Is Jennifer Aniston Ready To Date Again After Split From Justin Theroux? She’s In A ‘Good Place’

Jennifer Aniston is newly single after her separation from husband Justin Theroux but she’s feeling pretty good about the way her life’s going right now. Get EXCLUSIVE details on her plans here.

Jennifer Aniston, 49, may have just split from her husband of two years, Justin Theroux, 46, but she’s not letting it get her down and in fact, she’s embracing her alone time like never before. “Jen is in a good place right now and very much satisfied with how things are panning out after her separation with Justin,” a source close to Jen EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “She likes having the monkey off her back and she is enjoying being single. She loves being able to do her own thing and to only have to report to herself. Love is taking a back seat as she is much more interested in her work and just living life. She doesn’t have any eyes for a man right now and is taking her newly available time for herself.”

With how successful Jen’s been over the years, it’s no surprise how important her work is to her. Although the shocking end of her seven year romance with Justin must be tough to some extent, it’s good to know that she’s focusing on what she enjoys and taking care of herself. When it comes to her personal life, she’s been in the public eye for years but she’s handled it with grace and professionalism, which is sure to help her get through the rough patches that life brings.

While Jen takes time to get back on track with her new life as a single woman, she has two new films she’ll be promoting this year. The Yellow Birds, which is based on the novel of the same name, is set to hit theaters in the Spring of 2018 and Dumplin’, also based on the novel of the same name, is expected to be released this year although the official release date hasn’t been set yet.

We wish Jen a lot of happiness in both her personal and professional lives now and in the future and we can’t wait to see what she gets up to next!