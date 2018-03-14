Is Harry Styles Bisexual? Fans Believe He Addresses Sexuality In New Song ‘Medicine’

Harry Styles’ new song has fans questioning his sexuality! Check out the lyrics and read their tweets here.

It’s a glorious week for Harry Styles fans. After nearly a year since his debut album dropped, Harry released two new songs on March 12– “Anna” and “Medicine.” And making the news even more exciting, Harry rolled out the tracks during the opening night of his world tour! However, the lyrics of “Medicine” in particular, have fans wondering if the former One Direction member is bisexual. “The boys and the girls are here I miss around with them/ And I’m okay with it/ I’m coming down/ I figured out I kinda like it/ And when I sleep I’m gonna dream of how you tasted,” Styles crooned. While we aren’t here to make assumptions, a lot of fans took to Twitter to find answers. “@Harry_Styles can you verify whether or not ‘Medicine’ is you coming out. Thanks Hun,” one fan tweeted on March 14.

Harry has yet to confirm or deny the rumors, but fans are already rejoicing over the news. “Medicine by Harry Styles is nothing I’ve ever heard before I stan a bisexual anthem,” another user tweeted. I guess we will have to wait to hear the truth from Harry himself! Nevertheless, he’s not the only One Direction star making headlines for his love life. As we previously told you, Zayn Malik, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 22, have split. After nearly two years together, the couple has parted ways and turns out, Zayn is heartbroken.

“the boys and the girls are here, i mess around with him, and i’m okay with it”

this is the new bi anthem, thank you harry styles pic.twitter.com/xh76WhnxMd — ari the useless gay (@emptyskv) March 13, 2018

@Harry_Styles can you verify whether or not Medicine is you coming out. Thanks Hun — Kasey T 🍂🎃 (@KaseyT1823) March 14, 2018

medicine by harry styles is nothing i’ve ever heard before i stan a bisexual anthem — capricrap (@lungswitch) March 14, 2018

The official bi anthem is Medicine by Harry Styles and it hasn't even been released yet — hungry virgo 🌯 (@ky_oho) March 14, 2018

“Zayn is heartbroken over his break up with Gigi, he thought he was going to marry her. Zayn is still in love with Gigi and wanted to settle down and start a family with her. He was so wrapped up in her. He proposed to her several times while they were together. He wishes she had said yes to him, but she told him she was too young and has a lot she wants to accomplish with her career before children,” a source close to Zayn shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So sad, right?